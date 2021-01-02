Matt Corral tosses it up to Casey Kelly in the end zone for the 5-yard touchdown. (0:20)

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin has been rewarded with a new contract after leading the Rebels to an Outback Bowl berth and setting SEC offensive records in his first season.

"This is an investment in the future of Ole Miss football," athletic director Keith Carter said in a statement Saturday. "We hired Coach Kiffin with the hope of revitalizing our football program, and in just one short year, he has done just that. His innovative offensive approach has shattered SEC records, and with a top-20 recruiting class coming in, the future is bright under Coach Kiffin's leadership. We are committed to him and providing the resources necessary to elevate this program to greater heights."

Ole Miss did not release financial details of Kiffin's new contract.

Under the terms of his original deal, the contract was for four years and worth $16.2 million. Kiffin, 45, earned a salary of $3.9 million for the 2020 season, and that total was set to increase by $100,000 every season. Under state of Mississippi law, university employees are not allowed to be on contracts longer than four years.

"I appreciate Keith's leadership and his commitment to building a winning football program," Kiffin said. "While I'm proud of what our team accomplished this season, we have higher aspirations for Ole Miss football. This is just the start, and I look forward to continuing to build a championship program."

The Rebels, who finished fifth in the SEC West at 4-5 this season, set the SEC record for total offense in conference games (562.4 YPG). They ranked in the top 20 in the FBS in 10 categories, including total offense, scoring offense, rushing offense, passing offense and first downs.