TCU junior safety Trevon Moehrig is entering the 2021 NFL draft, he announced Saturday.

Moehrig, a potential first-round pick, is a finalist for the Thorpe Award, which annually goes to the nation's top defensive back. He's a two-time first-team All-Big 12 selection and has nine takeaways over the past two seasons, tied for second nationally in that span.

"Ever since I was a kid I dreamed of playing in the NFL, and taking care of the ones I love most," Moehrig posted on Twitter. "After much prayer, thought, and talking with family, I've decided that it is best for me to forgo my senior season and enter the 2021 NFL draft."

The 6-foot-2, 202-pound Moehrig, a first-team ESPN All-American, was third on the Horned Frogs with 47 tackles this season and second with nine pass breakups. He has seven career interceptions, most among active TCU players.

In his most recent Big Board, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. had Moehrig ranked as the No. 21 overall prospect -- and top-ranked safety -- heading into the 2021 NFL draft.