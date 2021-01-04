Baylor football is hiring BYU's Jeff Grimes as its new offensive coordinator, sources told ESPN.

Yahoo Sports first reported the hiring.

Grimes spent the past three seasons as offensive coordinator at BYU, which went 11-1 in 2020 and boasted the nation's No. 3 scoring offense (43.5 PPG) and was the leader in yards per play (7.84). He replaces Larry Fedora, who was fired after a year with Baylor, which ranked ninth in the Big 12 in both scoring offense (23.5 PPG) and total offense (310.2 yards per game).

A native of Garland, Texas, Grimes played offensive tackle at UTEP and began his coaching career in his home state. The 52-year-old has extensive experience coaching the offensive line, making stops at LSU, Virginia Tech, Auburn, Colorado, Arizona State and Boise State.

Grimes this year was a finalist for the Broyles Award, which goes to the nation's top assistant coach.