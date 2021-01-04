Marshall coach Doc Holliday is out after 11 seasons at the school.

Holliday tweeted Monday that university president Jerry Gilbert informed him that the school would not be extending his contract, which was set to expire at the end of June. He went 85-54 at Marshall (55-30 in league play) with a Conference USA title in 2014 and three division championships. This past season, he earned Conference USA Coach of the Year honors for the second time.

"As the head football coach for Marshall, I've always strived to build and leave the program better than I found it," Holliday wrote on Twitter. "The program and players are the most important thing, more important than any individual coach or staff who has had the privilege to be in Huntington. I'm proud to leave the program in a great place."

Marshall started the 2020 season at 7-0 and rose to No. 15 in the AP poll before dropping its final three games, including the Conference USA championship to UAB and the Camellia Bowl to Buffalo.

Holliday, 63, led Marshall to eight bowl appearances -- and to a 33-10 mark between 2013 and 2015. A former West Virginia linebacker, he served as a WVU assistant for most of his career before stops at NC State and Florida. He landed the Marshall job after the 2009 season.