Ohio State coach Ryan Day said Monday that he expects quarterback Justin Fields to play in the national title game against Alabama next Monday night.

Fields took a hit to his side late in the first half against Clemson in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl, but stayed in the game. Afterward, Fields said he took an injection to be able to keep playing, but was in pain every time he threw. He said he did not have a diagnosis for the exact nature of the injury.

On a Zoom call Monday, Day would not reveal specifics of the injury but said Ohio State would practice as it normally does, and Fields is expected to play in Miami on Monday night.

"Justin is such a competitive guy, he wasn't going to come off the field," Day said. "That's just the way he's wired. It was a pretty amazing performance. The next day, his comment to me was he felt better waking up in the morning than he expected. We'll keep working through the week and have a great week of preparation and get ready to play Monday night."

Fields threw a Sugar Bowl record six touchdown passes in the 49-28 win over the Tigers, and had 385 yards passing.