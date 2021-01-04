Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah declared for the NFL draft on Monday after a standout season for the Fighting Irish.

In a post on social media, Owusu-Koramoah thanked Notre Dame, his coaches, teammates and fans.

This season, Owusu-Koramoah won the Butkus Award as the nation's top linebacker and was also selected as the ACC Defensive Player of the Year. He finished 2020 with 62 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. lists Owusu-Koramoah No. 9 on his latest Big Board and No. 1 among outside linebackers.