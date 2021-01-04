Oklahoma receiver Charleston Rambo, who started 24 games the past two years for the Sooners, announced on Monday that he is entering the transfer portal.

"Thank you Sooner Nation, Coach Stoops, Coach Riley and Coach Simmons for believing in me," Rambo wrote on Twitter. "Thank you OU football for the lifelong memories made. After much thought and prayer I have decided to enter the Transfer Portal."

Rambo, a 6-foot-1, 175-pound redshirt junior from Cedar Hill, Texas, outside Dallas, started 10 games this season, catching 25 passes for 312 yards and three touchdowns, including two catches for 45 yards and a score in the Sooners' 55-20 victory over Florida in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic.

As a sophomore, Rambo was the Sooners' second-leading receiver and had more than 100 yards receiving in three of their first four games. He finished the season with 43 catches for 743 yards and five TDs. As a freshman, he had a 49-yard touchdown catch against Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinals.