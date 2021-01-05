After losing the Rose Bowl 31-14 to Alabama, a frustrated Brian Kelly takes the podium to explain how this will be a turning point for the Fighting Irish football program. (1:47)

Former Wisconsin starting quarterback Jack Coan is transferring to Notre Dame, he announced Monday night.

"Extremely thankful for the opportunity. Let's get to work! @NDFootball," Coan wrote on Twitter. He will have one season of eligibility left.

Coan, who started 18 games for Wisconsin in 2018 and 2019, suffered a foot injury in preseason camp and underwent surgery. He did not appear in any games as Graham Mertz and Chase Wolf handled the quarterback duties.

Extremely thankful for the opportunity. Let's get to work! @NDFootball pic.twitter.com/wKCEbWFgzY — Jack Coan (@jcoan17) January 5, 2021

The 6-foot-3, 221-pound Coan entered the NCAA's transfer portal last month. Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book, a three-year starter, is expected to head to the NFL draft, although he hasn't officially announced his decision. The Irish return quarterbacks Drew Pyne and Brendon Clark, and bring in Tyler Buchner, ESPN's No. 7 pocket passer and No. 39 player in the 2021 recruiting class.

Coan completed 68% of his passes for 3,278 yards with 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions at Wisconsin. He completed a team-record 236 passes in 2019, helping the Badgers to a Big Ten West Division title. Coan completed nearly 70% of his passes and posted the third-highest passing total (2,727 yards) in team history.

Notre Dame is scheduled to face Wisconsin on Sept. 25 at Soldier Field in Chicago.