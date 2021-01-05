Two more Georgia players are heading to the NFL.

Center Trey Hill and defensive end Malik Herring announced on Twitter that they will give up their remaining eligibility with the Bulldogs to enter the draft.

Hill became the third Georgia underclassman to enter the draft. The 6-foot-4, 330-pound junior followed junior cornerback Eric Stokes and sophomore outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari.

Hill, who is ranked as the No. 5 draft-eligible center by ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr., missed the final two games of the 2020 season with an injury.

"Playing in the NFL has been a lifelong goal and I am excited and grateful for the opportunity to follow my dreams," Hill said on Twitter.

Herring is a senior who totaled 20 tackles in 10 games this season, including two sacks and 4.5 tackles for losses. He had a sack in Georgia's victory over Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl.

"I have many great memories here at Georgia and Athens will always be home," Herring wrote on his Twitter account.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.