Memphis quarterback Brady White has been named the 31st recipient of the Campbell Trophy, given to college football's top scholar-athlete.

"Brady and his fellow members of the 2020 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class represent more than just their standout athletic ability seen on the field," said NFF president & CEO Steve Hatchell. "Their academic achievements and their contributions as leaders in the community send a powerful message about the young men who play our sport. They have taken full advantage of the educational opportunities created by college football, and they have created a compelling legacy for others to follow."

White graduated cum laude with a 3.58 GPA in business from Arizona State in 3.5 years. He completed his master's in sports administration at Memphis in just over a year and is pursuing a doctorate in liberal studies.

On the field, White led Memphis to an 8-3 record in 2020, throwing for 3,380 passing yards, 31 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He was the 2020 Montgomery Bowl MVP, completing 22 passes for 284 yards and three touchdowns in Memphis' victory over Florida Atlantic.

The other finalists for the award were Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger, Washington Huskies cornerback Elijah Molden, Tennessee offensive lineman Brandon Kennedy, Navy cornerback Cameron Kinley, Boise State defensive back Kekaula Kaniho, Charlotte defensive end Tyriq Harris, Grand Valley State linebacker Tyler Bradfield, Abilene Christian linebacker Jack Gibbens, Alabama State running back Ezra Gray, Illinois State offensive lineman Drew Himmelman and Hampden-Sydney offensive lineman Tyler Howerton.

Each finalist receives an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship, and White will receive an additional $7,000 in postgraduate scholarship money as well as the Campbell Trophy.