NC State quarterback Bailey Hockman says he plans to leave the 24th-ranked Wolfpack as a graduate transfer.

"This university and program has done so much for my life as athlete and man," Hockman said in a statement posted on social media Wednesday to announce his decision. "... I wish nothing but the best for you guys and enjoyed spending countless hours grinding and bonding. Relationships that will last a life time."

The redshirt junior and former Florida State transfer started nine games for NC State, helping the Wolfpack to eight wins and an appearance in the Gator Bowl.

Hockman threw for 1,820 yards and 12 touchdowns, starting the first two games before Devin Leary took over after being sidelined for much of preseason camp due to COVID-19 protocols.

But Leary went down to a season-ending leg injury against Duke on Oct. 17, and Hockman started the final six games.

Leary is a redshirt sophomore. True freshman Ben Finley also saw work in a loss at rival North Carolina.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.