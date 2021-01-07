South Carolina offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and offensive line coach Will Friend have agreed to accept the same positions at Auburn, sources told ESPN on Thursday.

On Monday, the South Carolina Board of Trustees approved contracts for Bobo and Friend, who were hired to be a part of new Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer's staff. Bobo was set to receive a two-year deal that would have paid him $1.2 million per season; Friend, who coached at Tennessee last year, would have received a two-year contract that paid $700,000 annually. It is unclear whether they signed the contracts.

Bobo and Friend are joining new Auburn coach Bryan Harsin's staff. Harsin replaced Gus Malzahn, who was fired last month after eight seasons with the Tigers. The 44-year-old Harsin was 69-19 with three Mountain West titles in seven seasons at Boise State, his alma mater.

Harsin has targeted former Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason as his defensive coordinator, sources told ESPN. Mason was Stanford's defensive coordinator in 2012-13. Mason was fired after the Commodores went 0-8 this past season. He had a 27-55 record in seven seasons at Vanderbilt. He is the sixth-winningest coach in program history and only the second to lead the Commodores to two bowl games.

Boise State defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding, who has worked under Harsin the past two seasons, will be joining the staff to coach linebackers and likely will be co-defensive coordinator, sources told ESPN.