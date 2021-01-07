Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond breaks free from the pocket and sprints to the pylon for a 4-yard touchdown. (0:31)

Mond escapes to the pylon for 4-yard TD (0:31)

Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond is bypassing his extra year of eligibility and entering the NFL draft.

Mond, a senior who started all four years for A&M, made the announcement Thursday morning on Twitter.

Thank You Aggieland! 👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/p3U0ak20Lt — K M o n d (@TheKellenMond) January 7, 2021

This season, Mond led the Aggies to a 9-1 record and a win in the Capital One Orange Bowl. He finished his Aggies career as the program's leader in career passing yards, passing touchdowns, completions, attempts and total offense. He finished tied with Johnny Manziel for the school record in career total touchdowns with 93.

The 6-foot-3, 217-pound Mond ranks seventh in SEC history in career total offense (11,269 yards), 10th in total touchdowns and 11th in passing yards (11,269).