Former Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker is headed to Tennessee, he announced Thursday on Twitter.

"Dream chasing is an occupation, those with the job understand the process of manifestation. Committed," Hooker said in a post on Twitter that featured a picture of Neyland Stadium and him in a Volunteers jersey.

Hooker will arrive in Knoxville with two years of starting experience under his belt, joining an unstable quarterback depth chart for an unstable coaching staff at Tennessee.

He appeared in 24 games over three years with the Hokies, including 15 starts in 2019 and 2020. Hooker took over as Virginia Tech's starter midway through the 2019 campaign and won his first six starts. After being sidelined at the start of 2020, however, he again regained the starting role, but the Hokies finished 4-5, including an ugly loss to Pitt in what proved to be Hooker's final start.

Hooker did not play in the team's finale against Virginia and announced his intention to transfer shortly afterward.

He joins a Tennessee team in flux, with the school investigating whether coaches were involved in recruiting violations, according to ESPN.

The Volunteers' quarterback situation has been in flux for two seasons, with starter Jarrett Guarantano struggling at times and benched on multiple occasions throughout 2019 and 2020. In the past two seasons, the Volunteers have started four different quarterbacks, with only J.T. Shrout (1-0) posting a winning record.

Guarantano, who threw for 38 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in his Tennessee career, entered the transfer portal last month.

The Vols have four-star dual-threat QB Kaidon Salter signed for 2021.

Hooker finished his Hokies career with a 63.1% completion percentage, 2,894 passing yards, 37 total touchdowns and seven interceptions.