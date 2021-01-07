Miami Hurricanes tight end Brevin Jordan declared for the NFL draft on Thursday.

In a statement posted to social media, Jordan wrote: "The University of Miami has been nothing but royalty to me! Throughout my three years, I've learned so many values and lessons that I will carry with me for the rest of my life."

Jordan is ranked No. 4 on ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr.'s list of tight ends for the upcoming event.

This past season, Jordan had 38 catches for 576 yards and seven touchdowns and was dominant when he was on the field. But Jordan also fought through injuries in each of his three seasons with the Hurricanes, and he missed time in 2020 with a shoulder injury.