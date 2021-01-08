A day after losing offensive coordinator Mike Bobo to Auburn, new South Carolina coach Shane Beamer has found his replacement.

Carolina Panthers assistant coach Marcus Satterfield has agreed to a deal to become the Gamecocks' offensive coordinator, sources told ESPN. Satterfield spent this past season working as an assistant offensive line coach with the Panthers and was in line to become the Panthers' quarterbacks coach.

Satterfield, 44, has a long history with Panthers head coach Matt Rhule. Satterfield was Rhule's offensive coordinator at Temple from 2013 to '15. The Owls averaged nearly 400 yards per game in Satterfield's first season, the most by a Temple team since 1979. In 2015, Temple won 10 games and the AAC East Division championship.

Satterfield previously worked as Baylor's tight ends coach in 2018-19 under Rhule and was the Bears' director of recruiting in 2018. Satterfield also was Tennessee Tech's head coach in 2016-17. In his first year, Satterfield led the Golden Eagles to their first winning conference season since 2011.

Beamer and Satterfield worked together as graduate assistants at Tennessee under Phillip Fulmer in 2002-03.