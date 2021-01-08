Maria Taylor sits down with Ohio State head coach Ryan Day as the Buckeyes prepare to take on No. 1 Alabama in the CFP title game. (2:26)

No. 3 Ohio State is boarding a plane to Miami as planned on Saturday to face No. 1 Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, a school spokesman told ESPN on Friday afternoon, officially ending speculation that the biggest game of the season might have to be postponed.

"The plan is to fly down tomorrow," Buckeyes spokesman Jerry Emig said.

Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne also confirmed the Crimson Tide will be traveling, tweeting: "Just got the test results and we are good to go."

Alabama lands in Miami at 8 p.m. ET Friday, per a school spokesman.

"As I have said all week, the game is on," College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock said Friday. "Nothing has changed. Alabama's team will be traveling to Miami tonight, and Ohio State's guys will be arriving tomorrow. We are looking forward to a great night for college football."

Ohio State on Friday declined to make public when its last COVID-19 test results would be available, but the team is expected to land at 6 p.m. ET Saturday.

Hancock and officials at both schools have said repeatedly that the national championship game will remain on Monday, despite reports of ongoing COVID-19 issues within the Ohio State program.

On Thursday, Ohio State coach Ryan Day said the Buckeyes would have "plenty of players" available without providing specific numbers or player updates.

"We got a new set of challenges this week," Day said. "We're going to have to figure it out, go down to Miami and play."

ESPN's Holly Rowe announced that she has tested positive for COVID-19, is experiencing symptoms, and will not be part of the ABC/ESPN coverage of the championship game.