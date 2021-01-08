Peyton Ramsey takes advantage of the open field and breaks away for the 30-yard touchdown late in the third quarter. (0:21)

Northwestern quarterback Peyton Ramsey will not return for the 2021 season after helping the team to a Big Ten West Division title in his only season as a Wildcat.

Ramsey informed head coach Pat Fitzgerald and offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian of his plans Friday, a team spokesman told ESPN. He also posted a picture of himself from Northwestern's bowl win on Instagram with the caption: "A Storybook Ending." Ramsey played five seasons between Indiana and Northwestern but could have used the NCAA's blanket waiver for the 2020 season to return for a sixth year in 2021.

This season at Northwestern, Ramsey passed for 1,733 yards and 12 touchdowns with eight interceptions, completing 61% of his passes. He won offensive MVP honors in the VRBO Citrus Bowl after passing for 291 yards and three touchdowns, while adding a 30-yard rushing touchdown, in No. 14 Northwestern's 35-19 win over Auburn.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Ramsey played at Indiana from 2016 to 2019, starting 23 games, including all 12 during the 2018 season. He lost the starting job to Michael Penix Jr. at the start of the 2019 season but replaced the injured Penix midway through the season and helped Indiana to the Gator Bowl.

Ramsey finishes his college career with 8,314 pass yards and 54 touchdowns with 31 interceptions on 65.2% completions.

Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald jokingly asked fans after the regular season to lobby Ramsey to stay for the 2021 season, although sources in the program expected Ramsey to move on. The Wildcats return Andrew Marty, Hunter Johnson and other quarterbacks, and could again look to the transfer portal for a signal caller in 2021.