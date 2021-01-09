Indiana senior wide receiver Ty Fryfogle announced he was returning to play for the Hoosiers in 2021.

Fryfogle had an opportunity to declare for the NFL draft after being named the Big Ten Wide Receiver of the Year in the 2020 season but decided to use his last year of eligibility in college and return for his final season.

Fryfogle had 721 yards and seven touchdowns this past season and led Indiana receivers in both categories, which included back-to-back 200-yard receiving games against Michigan State and Ohio State. He was named first-team All-Big Ten by the media and second-team All-Big Ten by the coaches.

His decision to return to Indiana comes only two days after Hoosiers receiver Whop Philyor, Indiana's second-leading receiver, also announced he would return to school for the 2021 season. Philyor had 495 yards and three touchdowns and led the team in total receptions with 54.

The Hoosiers will also return quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who tore his ACL in the game against Maryland and did not play in the final three games of the season. Prior to his injury, Penix Jr. threw for 1,645 yards and 14 touchdowns, leading Indiana to a 5-1 record in the six games he played, including a thrilling overtime win in the season opener against Penn State.