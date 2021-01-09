Former Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano, who entered the transfer portal three weeks ago, will transfer to Washington State, he announced Friday.

Guarantano started seven games in 2020 for the Volunteers, and 32 in his career, before losing his starting job late in the season to Harrison Bailey.

Washington State started true freshman Jayden de Laura this season, which consisted of four games. He beat out redshirt sophomore Cammon Cooper and redshirt freshman Gunner Cruz to win the job.

De Laura completed 78 of 129 passes for 886 yards with five touchdown passes and four interceptions.

Guarantano passed for 6,174 pass yards with 38 touchdowns and 17 interceptions, completing 61.1% of his passes in his time at Tennessee.