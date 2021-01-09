South Carolina is hiring Western Kentucky defensive coordinator Clayton White for the same role, sources confirmed to ESPN.

White has agreed to join new Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer's staff. The 43-year-old has spent the past four seasons leading WKU's defense, and earned nominations for the Broyles Award (nation's top assistant) multiple times. Western Kentucky's defense ranked in the Top 25 nationally in 2019.

White replaces Travaris Robinson, who Saturday became defensive backs coach at Miami. South Carolina also looked at Mississippi State defensive coordinator Zach Arnett and others for the job, sources said.

White is a former NC State linebacker who played three seasons in the NFL. He has coached defensive backs at Stanford, Western Michigan and other spots, and held special-teams coordinator roles at WKU, Connecticut and NC State before rejoining the Western Kentucky staff in 2017.

Yahoo Sports first reported White's hiring at South Carolina.