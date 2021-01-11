Maryland is hiring Dan Enos as offensive coordinator, replacing Scottie Montgomery, who is out after two seasons with the Terrapins.

Enos, who spent the past season as Cincinnati's running backs coach, worked with Maryland coach Mike Locksley at Alabama in 2018, when Locksley served as the team's offensive coordinator and Enos coached quarterbacks. The 52-year-old Enos has held offensive coordinator roles with Miami, Arkansas and other spots, and spent five seasons as Central Michigan's head coach, going 26-36 overall.

At Alabama, Enos coached Tua Tagovailoa, older brother of Terrapins starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, who also began his career at Alabama before transferring to Maryland. Tua Tagovailoa had 3,966 yards with 43 touchdowns in 2018 as Alabama reached the national championship game.

"Dan has a tremendous track record as one of the top quarterback developers in the country," Locksley said in a prepared statement. "He played a significant role in the growth of Brandon and Austin Allen at Arkansas, and Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones at Alabama. We worked together seamlessly on the same staff in 2018 and because of Dan's familiarity with our system, I expect a smooth transition as we continue to develop the talent on our roster and take the next steps as a program."

Maryland also hired Brian Braswell as offensive line coach and promoted defensive line coach Brian Williams to co-defensive coordinator. Braswell spent 2020 as a volunteer assistant for Maryland after stints in both the XFL (St. Louis Battlehawks) and NFL (Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals).