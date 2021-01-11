Leading Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson is entering the NCAA's transfer portal, he announced Monday on Twitter.

Robinson led Nebraska with 51 receptions for 461 yards and a touchdown in eight games this season, making 33 more catches than any other Huskers player. He also added 240 rushing yards, ranking fourth on the team. In 2019, he had 40 receptions for 443 yards and two touchdowns, and 340 rushing yards and three scores, setting Nebraska freshman records for receptions and receiving yards.

In his Twitter post, Robinson noted that his mother, Victoria Davis, recently had to be hospitalized after being diagnosed with COVID-19 late last year. Davis has multiple sclerosis, and Robinson told ESPN that he would like to transfer to a program closer to her in Kentucky. He said his mom "has some good days and bad days," adding, "I just felt like I needed to get back closer to there, closer to my mom."

A native of Frankfort, Kentucky, Robinson was an ESPN 300 recruit in the 2019 class who initially committed to the Kentucky Wildcats and received interest from many programs near his home, including the Louisville Cardinals, Indiana Hoosiers and Cincinnati Bearcats. He said that in addition to being closer to his mother, he's looking for an offense that can best feature his skills as a slot receiver.

"It was about 50-50 with my mom and how I was used at Nebraska," Robinson said. "I loved the touches and the way I got the touches. Sometimes they don't translate to the way I want them to for the NFL."

Robinson said his ideal offense would use "option routes, choice routes, over routes. Things to really see exactly what I can do with the ball in my hands." He twice has been a finalist for the Paul Hornung Award, given to the nation's most versatile player.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound player said he will be departing Nebraska in the next few days. His name does not yet appear in the transfer portal.

"I loved my time, love the people here, the fans are the best," he said of Nebraska. "These coaches gave me the opportunity to become the face of the program. Can't be more grateful for that. It was a truly amazing time here."