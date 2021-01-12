MIAMI -- Alabama receiver Jaylen Waddle will play in Monday night's College Football Playoff National Championship against Ohio State, although he will be limited, according to coach Nick Saban.

Waddle has been out since breaking his right ankle against Tennessee on Oct. 24.

Meanwhile, Ohio State is without starting defensive tackle Tommy Togiai, defensive end Tyreke Smith and kicker Blake Haubeil.

In all, 13 players were listed on Ohio State's unavailability report, including two other defensive linemen. Backup kicker Dominic DiMaccio is also unavailable.

In a message posted to Instagram, Haubeil said he tested positive for COVID-19 and is asymptomatic but is extremely upset to miss the game.

"I have spent the past four months making sacrifices, and have not seen family and friends on single time. ... Knowing I have so much more to give and not having the opportunity to do so tonight, is one of the most gut-wrenching feelings I've ever had," he wrote.

Without Togiai, Jerron Cage is expected to get extended playing time. Backup Ty Hamilton is also unavailable. With Smith out, Tyler Friday would be the next player up.

The Buckeyes turn to freshman Jake Seibert to kick. Seibert has made 13 extra point attempts and missed his only field goal attempt.