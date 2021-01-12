        <
        >

          LeBron, Mahomes and more heap praise on DeVonta Smith's record half in Alabama win

          play
          DeVonta Smith erupts for 215 yards, 3 TDs in first half (0:55)

          Alabama WR and Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith dominates in the title game with three first-half touchdowns. (0:55)

          12:19 AM ET
          • ESPN

          It was quite the night for Alabama WR DeVonta Smith, who caught three touchdowns in the first half of the College Football Playoff National Championship presented by AT&T against Ohio State.

          While Smith missed the majority of the second half with a right hand injury, the Heisman Trophy winner's first-half stats Monday were plenty good on their own -- 12 receptions for 215 yards and three touchdowns. According to ESPN Stats & Information research, Smith had more TDs and total yards than Ohio State's entire offense. And he also broke three SEC records.

          Naturally, Smith set the Twitter world aflame with his performance during Alabama's 52-24 win, which also saw those around the sports world celebrate Bama's title.

          Noted Buckeyes fan LeBron James could only praise Smith:

          NFL stars from Patrick Mahomes to J.J. Watt to Davante Adams (who is ready to accept anyone misspelling his name if they spell it "DeVonta") chimed in, too.

          Also, let it be known that Smith now joins Adams as the only players in the past 15 seasons with 200 receiving yards and three receiving TDs in three games in a single season, per ESPN Stats & Information research.

          Former Bama QB and current Texans backup A.J. McCarron, who had a slew of offensive skill players during his time in Tuscaloosa, also showered Smith with praise.

          Adrian Peterson hopped on the pro-Smith train, too:

          And of course, former Heisman winner Johnny Manziel added his two cents:

          Former Alabama players (and the band) joined in the post-game celebration, too: