Alabama WR and Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith dominates in the title game with three first-half touchdowns. (0:55)

DeVonta Smith erupts for 215 yards, 3 TDs in first half (0:55)

It was quite the night for Alabama WR DeVonta Smith, who caught three touchdowns in the first half of the College Football Playoff National Championship presented by AT&T against Ohio State.

While Smith missed the majority of the second half with a right hand injury, the Heisman Trophy winner's first-half stats Monday were plenty good on their own -- 12 receptions for 215 yards and three touchdowns. According to ESPN Stats & Information research, Smith had more TDs and total yards than Ohio State's entire offense. And he also broke three SEC records.

Naturally, Smith set the Twitter world aflame with his performance during Alabama's 52-24 win, which also saw those around the sports world celebrate Bama's title.

Noted Buckeyes fan LeBron James could only praise Smith:

DeVonte Smith is one of the best pure receivers I've ever watched! Like a mix between Reggie Wayne and Marvin Harrison. Man he's good! — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 12, 2021

NFL stars from Patrick Mahomes to J.J. Watt to Davante Adams (who is ready to accept anyone misspelling his name if they spell it "DeVonta") chimed in, too.

Also, let it be known that Smith now joins Adams as the only players in the past 15 seasons with 200 receiving yards and three receiving TDs in three games in a single season, per ESPN Stats & Information research.

Lol they just need to put like everybody on him — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 12, 2021

DeVonta is going crazyyyyyy!!!!!!! — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 12, 2021

From now on if u misspell my name make sure it's Devonta cuz he that boy. — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) January 12, 2021

Yea smith something serious.... — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) January 12, 2021

That boy DeVonta Smith Cold Cold !! — Desean Jackson (@DeSeanJackson10) January 12, 2021

Wow lol.. yeah it's over. They can't stop 6 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) January 12, 2021

Former Bama QB and current Texans backup A.J. McCarron, who had a slew of offensive skill players during his time in Tuscaloosa, also showered Smith with praise.

That cover 3 and man coverage isn't working to guard @DeVontaSmith_6 tonight! Wow!! What a first half!! #RTR #LFG — AJ McCarron (@10AJMcCarron) January 12, 2021

Adrian Peterson hopped on the pro-Smith train, too:

DeVonta Smith is built different — Adrian Peterson (@AdrianPeterson) January 12, 2021

And of course, former Heisman winner Johnny Manziel added his two cents:

Can't stop the heisman — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 12, 2021

Former Alabama players (and the band) joined in the post-game celebration, too:

Greatest WR to play college football @DeVontaSmith_6 — Jerry Jeudy⁴ (@jerryjeudy) January 12, 2021

One thing for sure , when u go to Bama as a recruit you will WIN a Natty! #Bama #RollTide — OJ Howard ™ (@TheRealOjHoward) January 12, 2021