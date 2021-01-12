Ohio State's Trey Sermon leaves the game with an injury after his first carry vs. Alabama. (0:20)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Ohio State running back Trey Sermon was taken to a local hospital for further diagnosis after suffering an apparent left collarbone injury on the first drive of the Buckeyes' 52-24 loss to Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship presented by AT&T on Monday night.

Sermon was injured on his only carry, which went for 2 yards on first down. When he got to the sideline, he appeared to favor his left shoulder.

As he was taken to the locker room, Sermon's left arm was dangling loosely at his side. ESPN's Maria Taylor reported that Sermon was grabbing the collarbone area on his left side and could not raise his hand at all. He underwent an X-ray and was taken to Broward General Hospital, Taylor reported.

Sermon had been a major key to the Buckeyes' offense over the past two games, rushing for a combined 524 yards in wins over Northwestern in the Big Ten championship game and Clemson in the CFP semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Master Teague, who missed last week's game against the Tigers, replaced Sermon at running back and promptly scored on an 8-yard run as the Buckeyes tied the score at 7.

Taylor reported that Ohio State running backs coach Tony Alford went up to Teague and said, "Hey, Trey is out. We have to win this game for him now."

Teague finished the night with 65 yards and 2 touchdowns on 15 carries.

Ohio State left guard Wyatt Davis was also helped off the field in the second quarter with an apparent knee injury, another tough blow for the Buckeyes' offense.

Davis, an All-American and Ohio State's best offensive lineman, is rated the No. 2 guard available for the upcoming NFL draft.