MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith set three SEC records before halftime of Monday night's College Football Playoff National Championship against Ohio State.

The Heisman Trophy winner started things off by breaking the SEC career receiving yards record on the opening drive of the night. His reception for 15 yards moved him past Jordan Matthews, who set the record of 3,759 yards at Vanderbilt from 2010-13.

Smith set the SEC single-season receiving and touchdown records as well. He caught his 21st touchdown on a 5-yard reception in the second quarter, breaking a tie with LSU's Ja'Marr Chase, who set the mark last season.

Smith also broke Chase's single-season receiving yards record later in the second quarter.