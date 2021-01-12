Jeremey Ruckert drops a catch after he is leveled by a hard hit from Jordan Battle, who is ejected for targeting on the hit. (0:48)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Alabama safety Jordan Battle was ejected for targeting in the second quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship against Ohio State on Monday night.

Battle was flagged after leading with the crown of his helmet and hitting Ohio State tight end Jeremy Ruckert in the facemask area. The call was confirmed on video review.

Battle started 12 games this season. Eddie Smith is expected to replace him in the game.

The Buckeyes settled for a field goal on that drive, cutting the Alabama lead to 21-17, in the second quarter. The Crimson Tide quickly answered with a score, stretching the margin to 28-17 with 3:15 remaining in the half.