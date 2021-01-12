Steve Sarkisian added his first commitment as Texas head coach on Tuesday when ESPN Jr. 300 wide receiver Armani Winfield announced his pledge to the Longhorns.

A 6-foot-2, 180-pound receiver from Lewisville High School in Lewisville, Texas, Winfield is the No. 50-ranked recruit overall in the 2022 cycle. He is ranked No. 10 in the state of Texas and had offers from Florida, LSU, Ohio State, Penn State, Texas A&M and USC, among others.

He's the second commitment of the 2022 class for Texas, joining ESPN Jr. 300 cornerback Jaylon Guilbeau, the No. 200-ranked recruit.

Guilbeau and the prospects in the 2021 class had all committed to Texas before Sarkisian was hired.

Since Sarkisian was brought on in January, Texas has signed 18 recruits in the 2021 class. The only prospects who remain committed but unsigned are ESPN 300 cornerback Ishmael Ibraheem and three-star wide receiver Keithron Lee.

There is still work left to do in the 2021 cycle, but Winfield's commitment shows Sarkisian isn't going to waste any time moving forward in the next recruiting class. With 41 ESPN Jr. 300 recruits from the state of Texas in 2022, there will be plenty of talent to try to lure to the Longhorns program.

Quarterback Quinn Ewers, the top-ranked recruit in the state as well as the entire class, had been committed to Texas but decommitted before Sarkisian was hired and flipped to Ohio State. The Buckeyes then got a commitment from wide receiver Caleb Burton, the No. 9 recruit in Texas.

Oklahoma has two commitments from Texas as well, wide receiver Jordan Hudson, the No. 7 state prospect, and linebacker Kobe McKinzie, ranked No. 16. LSU also added two Texas commitments in safeties Bryan Allen Jr. and Bryce Anderson, ranked No. 15 and 20 in the state, respectively.