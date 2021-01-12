Louisiana-Monroe has hired Rich Rodriguez as its new associate head coach and offensive coordinator, the school announced Tuesday.

Rodriguez, who most recently served as Ole Miss offensive coordinator in 2019, will be joining new Warhawks coach Terry Bowden. Rodriguez's son, Rhett, a quarterback at Arizona the past four seasons, is transferring to ULM and will join the team for spring practice, the team announced Tuesday.

Rich Rodriguez has been head coach at Arizona, Michigan and West Virginia, earning four Big East titles at WVU and a Pac-12 South Division title at Arizona in 2014. Arizona fired Rodriguez after the 2017 season despite five bowl appearances in six seasons. He went 32-5 in his final three seasons at West Virginia, his alma mater, but struggled at Michigan, going 15-22 in three years.

Rodriguez, 57, served as offensive coordinator at both Clemson and Tulane under Tommy Bowden, the brother of Terry Bowden and son of Hall of Fame coach Bobby Bowden. He is credited as one of the originators of the spread offense, popularized around college football in the early 2000s.