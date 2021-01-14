Former Oklahoma tight end Grant Calcaterra announced Wednesday that he is transferring to SMU, changing course from his originally intended destination of Auburn.

Calcaterra, who briefly retired from football because of multiple concussions, announced the news on Twitter.

Calcaterra announced in August that he would return to football but not at Oklahoma. He announced in November that he would transfer to Auburn but last week said that he would not join the Tigers after all, following the coaching change from Gus Malzahn to Bryan Harsin.

At SMU, Calcaterra will join a former Oklahoma teammate, quarterback Tanner Mordecai, who transferred to the Mustangs in December.

In two-plus seasons at Oklahoma, Calcaterra caught 41 passes for 637 yards and nine touchdowns in 26 games. In 2018, his sophomore season, he caught 26 passes for 396 yards and six touchdowns, led all Big 12 tight ends in receiving yards and was a first-team all-conference selection. His 2019 season was cut short by injury, followed by his announcement that he was stepping away from football.

He graduated from Oklahoma in May. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Calcaterra will have one year of eligibility left.