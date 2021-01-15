Clemson standout wide receiver Justyn Ross, who missed the 2020 season with a spinal condition, will return to the team in 2021, he announced Thursday night on Twitter.

Ross in June underwent surgery for a congenital fusion in his spine. He suffered what was thought to be a shoulder injury during spring practice in March, but X-rays revealed that two vertebrae in his spine were fused.

Ross appeared at No. 18 on ESPN's Mel Kiper's initial Big Board for the 2021 NFL draft.

Clemson's official Twitter account acknowledged Ross' return, and quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, the projected successor to Trevor Lawrence, also expressed his excitement on Twitter.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Ross had a team-high 66 receptions for 865 yards and eight touchdowns in 2019, while starting 14 games. He capped his freshman season in 2018 by recording 12 receptions for 301 yards and three touchdowns in the CFP as Clemson won its second national title in three seasons. Ross recorded 46 receptions for a team-high 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns in 2018.