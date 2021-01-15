Former Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson is transferring to Kentucky, he announced Friday.

Robinson, who led Nebraska with 51 receptions for 461 yards and a touchdown in eight games this season, entered the NCAA's transfer portal earlier this week. He told ESPN that he wanted to play closer to his home in Frankfort, Kentucky -- his mother, Victoria Davis, has multiple sclerosis and recently had to be hospitalized with COVID-19 -- and in an offense that better prepared him for the NFL.

An ESPN 300 prospect in the 2019 class, Robinson initially committed to Kentucky out of high school but ended up signing with Nebraska. In 2019, he had 40 receptions for 443 yards and two touchdowns, and 340 rushing yards and three scores, setting Nebraska freshman records for receptions and receiving yards. Robinson twice was a finalist for the Paul Hornung Award, which goes to the nation's most versatile player.

Kentucky will be installing a new offense this season after hiring coordinator Liam Coen, who spent the past three years coaching quarterbacks and wide receivers for the Los Angeles Rams. Kentucky last season ranked 122nd nationally in passing (121.5 ypg).