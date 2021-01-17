Indiana is set to hire Georgia defensive backs coach Charlton Warren as defensive coordinator, sources told ESPN.

Warren will replace Kane Wommack, who left last month to become head coach at South Alabama. His hiring will be finalized in the next few days, sources said.

Warren, who turned 44 on Sunday, has spent the past two seasons at Georgia. He held a defensive coordinator role at Air Force, his alma mater, from 2008 to 2013. In addition to Georgia, Warren has coached defensive backs at Nebraska, North Carolina, Tennessee and Florida. A Georgia native, Warren played defensive back at Air Force from 1996 to 1998 before spending seven years of active service with the U.S. Air Force. He began his coaching career at Air Force in 2005.

Michigan State assistant Mike Tressel and Liberty defensive coordinator Scott Symons both were among those considered at Indiana, according to sources.

Indiana finished No. 12 in the final AP poll after a 6-2 record in 2020. The program has made significant strides on defense under Wommack and head coach Tom Allen the past few seasons.