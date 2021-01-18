Texas A&M got its first commitment in the 2022 class on Sunday when ESPN Junior 300 defensive end Malick Sylla committed to the Aggies.

Sylla is a 6-foot-5, 225-pound prospect from Katy High School in Katy, Texas, and is the No. 37 ranked recruit overall. He had offers from Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas, USC and plenty of others, as he was a highly sought-after defensive end nationally.

He'll be joining a team that has been very successful recruiting defensive ends the past few classes.

In the 2021 cycle, Texas A&M signed five defensive ends, including Shemar Turner and Tunmise Adeleye, both ranked in the top-40 of the ESPN 300, Elijah Jeudy, Marcus Burris and Jahzion Harris.

Class rankings haven't been released yet for the 2022 class, but Texas A&M has the No. 9 ranked class in the 2021 cycle and have been steadily building more and more momentum on the recruiting trail under Jimbo Fisher after finishing at No. 16 in 2020.