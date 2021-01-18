Oklahoma's football program picked up a key addition Monday when the Sooners landed former Tennessee tackle Wanya Morris as a transfer.

Morris, a five-star prospect from Loganville, Georgia, was the No. 9 overall prospect in the 2018 ESPN 300. He played in 22 games and made 19 starts in two seasons for the Vols, including being named to the SEC's All-Freshman team in 2019.

Morris entered the transfer portal on Jan. 13 amid turmoil at Tennessee, which has since fired coach Jeremy Pruitt. He announced on Twitter two days later that he was considering Oklahoma, Texas A&M and USC.

The addition of Morris is a boost for Oklahoma, which will need to replace junior Adrian Ealy, a second-team All-Big 12 tackle this season, who declared for the NFL draft on Jan. 2.