Michigan sophomore running back Zach Charbonnet entered his name in the transfer portal on Monday.

Charbonnet was the No. 101 prospect in the 2019 class and led the Wolverines in rushing with 726 yards on 149 attempts in his first season. His 11 rushing touchdowns set a Michigan freshman record.

His carries dropped in 2020, however, with only 19 in five games. Charbonnet had 124 rushing yards, second on the team, with one touchdown. Hassan Haskins led the team with 380 yards on 61 attempts.

Charbonnet also had fewer carries than true freshman Blake Corum in what resulted in a rotation among four running backs in 2020.

Michigan hired Indiana running backs coach Mike Hart on Jan. 13, and the staff also signed ESPN 300 running back Donovan Edwards, the No. 4 running back recruit in the 2021 class. Without Charbonnet, Hart will have Edwards along with Haskins and Corum.