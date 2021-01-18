Ohio State is losing quarterback Justin Fields to the NFL draft, but his favorite target, Chris Olave, announced on social media on Monday that he's returning to the Buckeyes for the 2021 season.

Olave, the Buckeyes' leading pass-catcher the previous two seasons, was ranked as the No. 7 receiver for the draft by ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.

"There are so many great memories but we're not done yet. I'll be returning for my senior year at Ohio State," Olave wrote in a message posted to Twitter.

The junior from San Marcos, California, had 50 catches for 729 yards with seven touchdowns this past season. In three seasons at OSU, Olave has 111 receptions for 1,175 yards with 22 scores.

With Olave returning, the Buckeyes are expected to bring back each of the five receivers who caught passes in 2020, including Garrett Wilson, Jameson Williams, Julian Fleming and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.