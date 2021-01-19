Vanderbilt is hiring Baltimore Ravens defensive backs coach Jesse Minter as defensive coordinator, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Yahoo Sports first reported the move.

New Commodores coach Clark Lea targeted Minter, who Saturday finished his fourth season with the Ravens and first as defensive backs coach, for the coordinator role. Minter was Georgia State's defensive coordinator from 2013 to 2016 before joining the Ravens staff, where he spent his first three seasons in quality control and scouting, assisting secondary coach Chris Hewitt.

He is the second Ravens assistant to leave for a Power 5 defensive coordinator spot, as Michigan hired linebackers Mike Macdonald on Sunday.

Minter, who played wide receiver for Division III College of Mount Saint Joseph in Ohio, spent 2007 to 2009 as a graduate assistant at Cincinnati under Brian Kelly. Lea worked under Kelly at Notre Dame the past three seasons before accepting the Vanderbilt job last month.