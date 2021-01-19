As part of a staff overhaul on defense, Michigan is hiring Dallas Cowboys defensive backs coach Maurice Linguist to be the Wolverines' co-defensive coordinator, sources told ESPN.

Linguist, a longtime college assistant before joining the Cowboys for the 2020 season, will assist new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, hired from the Baltimore Ravens to replace veteran play-caller Don Brown.

Linguist, 36, who played defensive back at Baylor, has coached defensive backs at Texas A&M, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Iowa State and other spots.

Michigan also hired George Helow from Maryland to coach safeties. Defensive line coach Shaun Nua is being retained, sources said, while safeties coach Bob Shoop and cornerbacks coach Mike Zordich are not expected to return.

Linguist returns to the Big Ten, where in 2017 he oversaw a secondary that ranked 11th nationally in pass yards allowed (174.5 ypg).

Michigan's defense in 2020 fell to 95th nationally in points allowed, 96th in pass yards allowed and 89th in total yards allowed.