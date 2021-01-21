Tennessee is hiring UCF's Danny White as its new athletic director, sources told ESPN.

An official announcement is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

White would replace Phillip Fulmer, who announced his retirement on Monday. White's first order of business would be to hire a new head football coach after Tennessee fired Jeremy Pruitt for cause on Monday amid an investigation into alleged widespread recruiting improprieties

White took over as UCF's vice president and director of athletics in late 2015. He has experience in the SEC and was senior associate athletic director at Ole Miss from 2009-12.

A former college basketball player at Towson University and Notre Dame, White is the son of former Duke athletic director Kevin White. Danny White's brother, Mike, is Florida's head basketball coach.