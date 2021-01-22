Oregon is hiring Cal's Tim DeRuyter as defensive coordinator, sources told ESPN.

DeRuyter, 58, has spent the past four seasons as a defensive coordinator at Cal, holding the primary role from 2017 to 2019 and then sharing duties with Peter Sirmon in 2020. He also served as Cal's associate head coach and worked with the Bears' outside linebackers. DeRuyter replaces Andy Avalos, who left Oregon after two seasons to become head coach at Boise State, his alma mater.

Football Scoop first reported DeRuyter's move to Oregon.

DeRuyter served as Fresno State's head coach from 2012 to 2016, going 30-30 with an 11-2 season in 2013. He has been a defensive coordinator at Texas A&M, Nevada, Ohio, Navy and Air Force, where he played outside linebacker from 1982 to 1984.

DeRuyter helped upgrade Cal's defense under coach Justin Wilcox, as the Bears improved from one of the nation's worst units before his arrival to rank in the top 30 nationally in several key categories. In 2019, Cal ranked ninth nationally in passing yards allowed (175.1 YPG), 15th in total defense (317.2 YPG) and 21st in sacks (2.77 SPG).

Oregon coach Mario Cristobal conducted an extensive search for Avalos' replacement. Other candidates included Chris Ash, most recently Texas' defensive coordinator, as well as Mississippi State defensive coordinator Zach Arnett, Army defensive coordinator Nate Woody, Atlanta Falcons assistant Tosh Lupoi and Georgia co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann, according to sources.

The Ducks have won the past two Pac-12 championships and return standout defenders such as end Kayvon Thibodeaux and linebacker Noah Sewell.