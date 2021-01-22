Texas Tech quarterback Alan Bowman, who has been the Red Raiders' starter for parts of the last three seasons, announced Friday that he will be transferring.

Bowman enters the transfer portal as a graduate transfer who will be eligible immediately.

Bowman, a 6-foot-3, 215-pound junior from Grapevine, Texas, was signed by former Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury in 2018. He was a starter as a true freshman, including passing for 605 yards and five touchdowns against Houston.

He began and ended this past season as the Red Raiders' starter but was benched for four games in favor of backup Henry Colombi. Bowman ended the season passing for 1,596 yards with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions in eight games. Over his Tech career, he passed for 5,254 yards, 33 TDs and 17 interceptions in 19 games.

Texas Tech fired offensive coordinator David Yost following a 4-6 season. He was replaced by former TCU offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie, who was a Texas Tech quarterback and assistant coach under Mike Leach.