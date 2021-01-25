Clemson linebacker Mike Jones Jr. entered his name in the transfer portal on Monday. The redshirt sophomore was a starter for the Tigers this past season and is listed as a grad transfer in the portal.

He was an ESPN 300 prospect in the 2018 class, originally from Lebanon, Tennessee, before transferring to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, to finish his high school career.

Jones redshirted his first season in 2018 after playing in three games for Clemson, then had 19 tackles and a forced fumble in 15 games during the 2019 season. He started seven games this past season, missing two games due to injury, and had 30 tackles, four tackles for loss, four pass breakups and two interceptions, including an interception in the Allstate Sugar Bowl against Ohio State.

He was a projected starter on Clemson's defense in 2021, a unit that was expected to return most of its starters. While Jones has already redshirted, because the NCAA has granted each player an extra year of eligibility, he will still have three more years of eligibility if he decides to use them.