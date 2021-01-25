Cal is hiring Oregon co-defensive coordinator Keith Heyward for the same role, sources told ESPN on Monday.

Heyward, who announced his departure from Oregon on Twitter but didn't specify his new destination, just completed his fourth season with the Ducks. He will replace Tim DeRuyter, whom Oregon is hiring as its primary defensive coordinator, replacing Andy Avalos.

Cal will be the fifth Pac-12 team for Heyward, an Oregon State alum who twice served as an assistant as his alma mater as well as Washington and USC before joining the Oregon staff under Willie Taggart.

Heyward, who also coached Oregon's safeties, worked at both USC and Washington with Cal coach Justin Wilcox and defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon.