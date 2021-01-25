Alabama Crimson Tide football coach Nick Saban announced the addition of another former NFL head coach to his staff on Monday.

Doug Marrone, who led the Jacksonville Jaguars the past four seasons before being fired earlier this month, will coach the offensive line.

"We are extremely fortunate to be able to add Doug Marrone to our staff," Saban said in a statement. "He knows our new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien well and will do a fantastic job with our offensive line. He has extensive experience as not only an offensive line coach but also as a head coach at Syracuse and in the NFL with Buffalo and Jacksonville. Doug has an excellent track record for recruiting and developing players. I'm excited about his ability to help our players reach their full potential."

Marrone will work alongside former Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien, who will serve as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Marrone and O'Brien were both assistants at Georgia Tech under coach George O'Leary in the 1990s.

"I have always admired the programs Coach Saban has built, and I am excited to have the opportunity to join his staff here at Alabama," Marrone said in a statement. "Coach's program is the model of consistency, and I am looking forward to helping continue that tradition of success with an exceptional group of players and coaches."

Marrone went 22-42 in his four seasons as the Jaguars' coach.

He was also the head coach of the Buffalo Bills, going 17-17 over two years before opting out of his deal after the 2014 season.

Before becoming an NFL head coach, Marrone was the head coach at Syracuse, where he went 25-25 in four seasons.