Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey and two other offensive players are transferring, continuing the offseason exodus from the program.

McCaffrey, who started two games in 2020 and appeared in seven contests, entered the NCAA's transfer portal Tuesday along with reserve offensive lineman Will Farniok and wide receiver Kade Warner, the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner.

McCaffrey is the son of former NFL wide receiver Ed McCaffrey, head coach at Northern Colorado, and the brother of Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey and former Michigan quarterback Dylan McCaffrey, who opted out of the 2020 season and entered the transfer portal last week.

Luke McCaffrey, a redshirt freshman in 2020, shared time with Adrian Martinez and had 466 pass yards and a touchdown with six interceptions, and added 364 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 65 carries. ESPN rated McCaffrey as the No. 4 dual-threat quarterback and No. 141 overall player in the 2019 recruiting class.

After McCaffrey had four turnovers in Nebraska's home loss to Illinois, coach Scott Frost said, "There's no doubt in my mind Luke McCaffrey's the future around here, but right now to help us win, we've got to play the guy who gives us the best chance." Martinez started the next game and the rest of the season for the Huskers, who finished 3-5. Frost last week expressed excitement about McCaffrey's future in an interview with the Lincoln Journal Star, while declining to address rumors about whether the quarterback was mulling a transfer.

McCaffrey wrote on Twitter that he struggled with the decision, and thanked Nebraska's coaches, players and fans, adding, "I am excited for the future."

Nebraska already has lost leading wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, who is transferring to Kentucky, in part to be closer to his family. Robinson led Nebraska with 461 receiving yards and had 51 receptions, 33 more than any other player last season.

Farniok appeared in four games at Nebraska, including one last season. His older brother, Matt, was a starting offensive lineman for Nebraska and a captain in both 2019 and 2020. Warner, a former walk-on, was named a captain in 2020 and received a scholarship, recording five receptions for 40 yards. He started 12 games total in 2018 and 2019 and finishes his Huskers career with 30 receptions for 236 yards.