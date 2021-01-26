Former Texas starting running back Keaontay Ingram will transfer to USC, he announced Tuesday.

Ingram, who rushed for 1,811 yards over the past three seasons, entered the transfer portal earlier this month. He started 13 games in 2019 and three of Texas' first four games in 2020 before losing the starting job to freshman Bijan Robinson. He was also slowed late in the season by an ankle injury.

"Thank you to all the people who has helped me along the way with this decision!" Ingram wrote as part of his Twitter post. "... To Longhorn nation, I want to say thank you and love you all and bleeding orange will forever be part of me!!!!!"

Ingram, a Texas native, will head to USC with two seasons of eligibility remaining. The Trojans return their top two rushers from 2020 -- Vavae Malepeai (238 yards) and Stephen Carr (176 yards) -- but Markese Stepp (165 yards) announced this month that he will transfer to Nebraska.

USC ranked last in the Pac-12 in rushing yards per game (97.3) in 2020. The Trojans also received word last week that former Colorado receiver K.D. Nixon would head to Los Angeles for his final season of eligibility.