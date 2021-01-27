SEC football schedule 2021: Dates and key matchups

It's already time to start thinking about SEC football in 2021. While the 2020 season ended just recently, next season's schedules have been unveiled, so it's time to start breaking down your team's slate and projecting wins and losses.

Can anyone challenge Alabama at the top? Will Ed Orgeron prove that last year, not the title season, was a fluke? Are Georgia and Texas A&M ready to take the next step? And what awaits new coaches at Auburn, South Carolina, Tennessee and Vanderbilt? Let's take a look.

Jump to a team: Alabama | Arkansas | Auburn | Florida | Georgia | Kentucky | LSU | Miss. State | Missouri | Ole Miss | South Carolina | Tennessee | Texas A&M | Vanderbilt

Sept. 4: Miami (Atlanta)

Sept. 11: Mercer

Sept. 18: at Florida

Sept. 25: Southern Miss

Oct. 2: Ole Miss

Oct. 9: at Texas A&M

Oct 16: at Mississippi State

Oct. 23: Tennessee

Oct. 30: BYE

Nov. 6: LSU

Nov. 13: New Mexico State

Nov. 20: Arkansas

Nov. 27: at Auburn

Sept. 4: Rice

Sept. 11: Texas

Sept. 18: Georgia Southern

Sept. 25: Texas A&M (Arlington, Texas)

Oct. 2: at Georgia

Oct. 9: at Ole Miss

Oct. 16: Auburn

Oct. 23: Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Oct. 30: BYE

Nov. 6: Mississippi State

Nov. 13: LSU

Nov. 20: at Alabama

Nov. 27: Missouri

Sept. 4: Akron

Sept. 11: Alabama State

Sept. 18: at Penn State

Sept. 25: Georgia State

Oct. 2: at LSU

Oct. 9: Georgia

Oct. 16: at Arkansas

Oct. 23: BYE

Oct. 30: Ole Miss

Nov. 6: at Texas A&M

Nov. 13: Mississippi State

Nov. 20: at South Carolina

Nov. 27: Alabama

Sept. 4: FAU

Sept. 11: at South Florida

Sept. 18: Alabama

Sept. 25: Tennessee

Oct. 2: at Kentucky

Oct. 9: Vanderbilt

Oct. 16: at LSU

Oct. 23: BYE

Oct. 30: Georgia

Nov. 6: at South Carolina

Nov. 13: Samford

Nov. 20: at Missouri

Nov. 27: Florida State

Sept. 4: Clemson (Charlotte, N.C.)

Sept. 11: UAB

Sept. 18: South Carolina

Sept. 25: at Vanderbilt

Oct. 2: Arkansas

Oct. 9: at Auburn

Oct. 16: Kentucky

Oct. 23: BYE

Oct. 30: Florida (Jacksonville, Fla.)

Nov. 6: Missouri

Nov. 13: at Tennessee

Nov. 20: Charleston Southern

Nov. 27: at Georgia Tech

Sept. 4: UL Monroe

Sept. 11: Missouri

Sept. 18: Chattanooga

Sept. 25: at South Carolina

Oct. 2: Florida

Oct. 9: LSU

Oct. 16: at Georgia

Oct. 23: BYE

Oct. 30: at Mississippi State

Nov. 6: Tennessee

Nov. 13: at Vanderbilt

Nov. 20: New Mexico State

Nov. 27: at Louisville

Sept. 4: at UCLA

Sept. 11: McNeese

Sept. 18: Central Michigan

Sept. 25: at Mississippi State

Oct. 2: Auburn

Oct. 9: at Kentucky

Oct. 16: Florida

Oct. 23: at Ole Miss

Oct. 30: BYE

Nov. 6: at Alabama

Nov. 13: Arkansas

Nov. 20: Louisiana-Monroe

Nov. 27: Texas A&M

Sept. 4: Louisiana Tech

Sept. 11: NC State

Sept. 18: at Memphis

Sept. 25: LSU

Oct. 2: at Texas A&M

Oct. 9: BYE

Oct. 16: Alabama

Oct. 23: at Vanderbilt

Oct. 30: Kentucky

Nov. 6: at Arkansas

Nov. 13: at Auburn

Nov. 20: Tennessee State

Nov. 27: Ole Miss

Sept. 4: Central Michigan

Sept. 11: BYE

Sept. 18: SE Missouri State

Sept. 25: at Boston College

Oct. 2: Tennessee

Oct. 9: North Texas

Oct. 16: Texas A&M

Oct. 23: BYE

Oct. 30: at Vanderbilt

Nov. 6: at Georgia

Nov. 13: South Carolina

Nov. 20: Florida

Nov. 27: at Arkansas

Sept. 6: Louisville

Sept. 11: Austin Peay

Sept. 18: Tulane

Sept. 25: BYE

Oct. 2: at Alabama

Oct. 9: Arkansas

Oct. 16: at Tennessee

Oct. 23: LSU

Oct. 30: at Auburn

Nov. 6: Liberty

Nov. 13: Texas A&M

Nov. 20: Vanderbilt

Nov. 27: at Mississippi State

Sept. 4: Eastern Illinois

Sept. 11: at East Carolina

Sept. 18: at Georgia

Sept. 25: Kentucky

Oct. 2: Troy

Oct. 9: at Tennessee

Oct. 16: Vanderbilt

Oct. 23: at Texas A&M

Oct. 30: BYE

Nov. 6: Florida

Nov. 13: at Missouri

Nov. 20: Auburn

Nov. 27: Clemson

Sept. 4: Bowling Green

Sept. 11: Pittsburgh

Sept. 18: Tennessee Tech

Sept. 25: at Florida

Oct. 2: at Missouri

Oct. 9: South Carolina

Oct. 16: Ole Miss

Oct. 23: at Alabama

Oct. 30: BYE

Nov. 6: at Kentucky

Nov. 13: Georgia

Nov. 20: South Alabama

Nov. 27: Vanderbilt

Sept. 4: Kent State

Sept. 11: Colorado

Sept. 18: New Mexico

Sept. 25: Arkansas (Arlington, Texas)

Oct. 2: Mississippi State

Oct. 9: Alabama

Oct. 16: at Missouri

Oct. 23: South Carolina

Oct. 30: BYE

Nov. 6: Auburn

Nov. 13: at Ole Miss

Nov. 20: Prairie View A&M

Nov. 27: at LSU

Sept. 4: East Tennessee State

Sept. 11: at Colorado State

Sept. 18: Stanford

Sept. 25: Georgia

Oct. 2: UConn

Oct. 9: at Florida

Oct. 16: at South Carolina

Oct. 23: Mississippi State

Oct. 30: Missouri

Nov. 6: BYE

Nov. 13: Kentucky

Nov. 20: at Ole Miss

Nov. 27: at Tennessee