        <
        >

          SEC football schedule 2021: Dates and key matchups

          1:02 PM ET
          • ESPN

          It's already time to start thinking about SEC football in 2021. While the 2020 season ended just recently, next season's schedules have been unveiled, so it's time to start breaking down your team's slate and projecting wins and losses.

          Can anyone challenge Alabama at the top? Will Ed Orgeron prove that last year, not the title season, was a fluke? Are Georgia and Texas A&M ready to take the next step? And what awaits new coaches at Auburn, South Carolina, Tennessee and Vanderbilt? Let's take a look.

          Jump to a team: Alabama | Arkansas | Auburn | Florida | Georgia | Kentucky | LSU | Miss. State | Missouri | Ole Miss | South Carolina | Tennessee | Texas A&M | Vanderbilt

          Alabama Crimson Tide

          Sept. 4: Miami (Atlanta)

          Sept. 11: Mercer

          Sept. 18: at Florida

          Sept. 25: Southern Miss

          Oct. 2: Ole Miss

          Oct. 9: at Texas A&M

          Oct 16: at Mississippi State

          Oct. 23: Tennessee

          Oct. 30: BYE

          Nov. 6: LSU

          Nov. 13: New Mexico State

          Nov. 20: Arkansas

          Nov. 27: at Auburn

          Arkansas Razorbacks

          Sept. 4: Rice

          Sept. 11: Texas

          Sept. 18: Georgia Southern

          Sept. 25: Texas A&M (Arlington, Texas)

          Oct. 2: at Georgia

          Oct. 9: at Ole Miss

          Oct. 16: Auburn

          Oct. 23: Arkansas-Pine Bluff

          Oct. 30: BYE

          Nov. 6: Mississippi State

          Nov. 13: LSU

          Nov. 20: at Alabama

          Nov. 27: Missouri

          Auburn Tigers

          Sept. 4: Akron

          Sept. 11: Alabama State

          Sept. 18: at Penn State

          Sept. 25: Georgia State

          Oct. 2: at LSU

          Oct. 9: Georgia

          Oct. 16: at Arkansas

          Oct. 23: BYE

          Oct. 30: Ole Miss

          Nov. 6: at Texas A&M

          Nov. 13: Mississippi State

          Nov. 20: at South Carolina

          Nov. 27: Alabama

          Florida Gators

          Sept. 4: FAU

          Sept. 11: at South Florida

          Sept. 18: Alabama

          Sept. 25: Tennessee

          Oct. 2: at Kentucky

          Oct. 9: Vanderbilt

          Oct. 16: at LSU

          Oct. 23: BYE

          Oct. 30: Georgia

          Nov. 6: at South Carolina

          Nov. 13: Samford

          Nov. 20: at Missouri

          Nov. 27: Florida State

          Georgia Bulldogs

          Sept. 4: Clemson (Charlotte, N.C.)

          Sept. 11: UAB

          Sept. 18: South Carolina

          Sept. 25: at Vanderbilt

          Oct. 2: Arkansas

          Oct. 9: at Auburn

          Oct. 16: Kentucky

          Oct. 23: BYE

          Oct. 30: Florida (Jacksonville, Fla.)

          Nov. 6: Missouri

          Nov. 13: at Tennessee

          Nov. 20: Charleston Southern

          Nov. 27: at Georgia Tech

          Kentucky Wildcats

          Sept. 4: UL Monroe

          Sept. 11: Missouri

          Sept. 18: Chattanooga

          Sept. 25: at South Carolina

          Oct. 2: Florida

          Oct. 9: LSU

          Oct. 16: at Georgia

          Oct. 23: BYE

          Oct. 30: at Mississippi State

          Nov. 6: Tennessee

          Nov. 13: at Vanderbilt

          Nov. 20: New Mexico State

          Nov. 27: at Louisville

          LSU Tigers

          Sept. 4: at UCLA

          Sept. 11: McNeese

          Sept. 18: Central Michigan

          Sept. 25: at Mississippi State

          Oct. 2: Auburn

          Oct. 9: at Kentucky

          Oct. 16: Florida

          Oct. 23: at Ole Miss

          Oct. 30: BYE

          Nov. 6: at Alabama

          Nov. 13: Arkansas

          Nov. 20: Louisiana-Monroe

          Nov. 27: Texas A&M

          Mississippi State Bulldogs

          Sept. 4: Louisiana Tech

          Sept. 11: NC State

          Sept. 18: at Memphis

          Sept. 25: LSU

          Oct. 2: at Texas A&M

          Oct. 9: BYE

          Oct. 16: Alabama

          Oct. 23: at Vanderbilt

          Oct. 30: Kentucky

          Nov. 6: at Arkansas

          Nov. 13: at Auburn

          Nov. 20: Tennessee State

          Nov. 27: Ole Miss

          Missouri Tigers

          Sept. 4: Central Michigan

          Sept. 11: BYE

          Sept. 18: SE Missouri State

          Sept. 25: at Boston College

          Oct. 2: Tennessee

          Oct. 9: North Texas

          Oct. 16: Texas A&M

          Oct. 23: BYE

          Oct. 30: at Vanderbilt

          Nov. 6: at Georgia

          Nov. 13: South Carolina

          Nov. 20: Florida

          Nov. 27: at Arkansas

          Ole Miss Rebels

          Sept. 6: Louisville

          Sept. 11: Austin Peay

          Sept. 18: Tulane

          Sept. 25: BYE

          Oct. 2: at Alabama

          Oct. 9: Arkansas

          Oct. 16: at Tennessee

          Oct. 23: LSU

          Oct. 30: at Auburn

          Nov. 6: Liberty

          Nov. 13: Texas A&M

          Nov. 20: Vanderbilt

          Nov. 27: at Mississippi State

          South Carolina Gamecocks

          Sept. 4: Eastern Illinois

          Sept. 11: at East Carolina

          Sept. 18: at Georgia

          Sept. 25: Kentucky

          Oct. 2: Troy

          Oct. 9: at Tennessee

          Oct. 16: Vanderbilt

          Oct. 23: at Texas A&M

          Oct. 30: BYE

          Nov. 6: Florida

          Nov. 13: at Missouri

          Nov. 20: Auburn

          Nov. 27: Clemson

          Tennessee Volunteers

          Sept. 4: Bowling Green

          Sept. 11: Pittsburgh

          Sept. 18: Tennessee Tech

          Sept. 25: at Florida

          Oct. 2: at Missouri

          Oct. 9: South Carolina

          Oct. 16: Ole Miss

          Oct. 23: at Alabama

          Oct. 30: BYE

          Nov. 6: at Kentucky

          Nov. 13: Georgia

          Nov. 20: South Alabama

          Nov. 27: Vanderbilt

          Texas A&M Aggies

          Sept. 4: Kent State

          Sept. 11: Colorado

          Sept. 18: New Mexico

          Sept. 25: Arkansas (Arlington, Texas)

          Oct. 2: Mississippi State

          Oct. 9: Alabama

          Oct. 16: at Missouri

          Oct. 23: South Carolina

          Oct. 30: BYE

          Nov. 6: Auburn

          Nov. 13: at Ole Miss

          Nov. 20: Prairie View A&M

          Nov. 27: at LSU

          Vanderbilt Commodores

          Sept. 4: East Tennessee State

          Sept. 11: at Colorado State

          Sept. 18: Stanford

          Sept. 25: Georgia

          Oct. 2: UConn

          Oct. 9: at Florida

          Oct. 16: at South Carolina

          Oct. 23: Mississippi State

          Oct. 30: Missouri

          Nov. 6: BYE

          Nov. 13: Kentucky

          Nov. 20: at Ole Miss

          Nov. 27: at Tennessee