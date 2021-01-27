SEC football schedule 2021: Dates and key matchups

It's already time to start thinking about SEC football in 2021. While the 2020 season ended just recently, next season's schedules have been unveiled, so it's time to start breaking down your team's slate and projecting wins and losses.
Can anyone challenge Alabama at the top? Will Ed Orgeron prove that last year, not the title season, was a fluke? Are Georgia and Texas A&M ready to take the next step? And what awaits new coaches at Auburn, South Carolina, Tennessee and Vanderbilt? Let's take a look.
Alabama Crimson Tide
Sept. 4: Miami (Atlanta)
Sept. 11: Mercer
Sept. 18: at Florida
Sept. 25: Southern Miss
Oct. 2: Ole Miss
Oct. 9: at Texas A&M
Oct 16: at Mississippi State
Oct. 23: Tennessee
Oct. 30: BYE
Nov. 6: LSU
Nov. 13: New Mexico State
Nov. 20: Arkansas
Nov. 27: at Auburn
Arkansas Razorbacks
Sept. 4: Rice
Sept. 11: Texas
Sept. 18: Georgia Southern
Sept. 25: Texas A&M (Arlington, Texas)
Oct. 2: at Georgia
Oct. 9: at Ole Miss
Oct. 16: Auburn
Oct. 23: Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Oct. 30: BYE
Nov. 6: Mississippi State
Nov. 13: LSU
Nov. 20: at Alabama
Nov. 27: Missouri
Auburn Tigers
Sept. 4: Akron
Sept. 11: Alabama State
Sept. 18: at Penn State
Sept. 25: Georgia State
Oct. 2: at LSU
Oct. 9: Georgia
Oct. 16: at Arkansas
Oct. 23: BYE
Oct. 30: Ole Miss
Nov. 6: at Texas A&M
Nov. 13: Mississippi State
Nov. 20: at South Carolina
Nov. 27: Alabama
Florida Gators
Sept. 4: FAU
Sept. 11: at South Florida
Sept. 18: Alabama
Sept. 25: Tennessee
Oct. 2: at Kentucky
Oct. 9: Vanderbilt
Oct. 16: at LSU
Oct. 23: BYE
Oct. 30: Georgia
Nov. 6: at South Carolina
Nov. 13: Samford
Nov. 20: at Missouri
Nov. 27: Florida State
Georgia Bulldogs
Sept. 4: Clemson (Charlotte, N.C.)
Sept. 11: UAB
Sept. 18: South Carolina
Sept. 25: at Vanderbilt
Oct. 2: Arkansas
Oct. 9: at Auburn
Oct. 16: Kentucky
Oct. 23: BYE
Oct. 30: Florida (Jacksonville, Fla.)
Nov. 6: Missouri
Nov. 13: at Tennessee
Nov. 20: Charleston Southern
Nov. 27: at Georgia Tech
Kentucky Wildcats
Sept. 4: UL Monroe
Sept. 11: Missouri
Sept. 18: Chattanooga
Sept. 25: at South Carolina
Oct. 2: Florida
Oct. 9: LSU
Oct. 16: at Georgia
Oct. 23: BYE
Oct. 30: at Mississippi State
Nov. 6: Tennessee
Nov. 13: at Vanderbilt
Nov. 20: New Mexico State
Nov. 27: at Louisville
LSU Tigers
Sept. 4: at UCLA
Sept. 11: McNeese
Sept. 18: Central Michigan
Sept. 25: at Mississippi State
Oct. 2: Auburn
Oct. 9: at Kentucky
Oct. 16: Florida
Oct. 23: at Ole Miss
Oct. 30: BYE
Nov. 6: at Alabama
Nov. 13: Arkansas
Nov. 20: Louisiana-Monroe
Nov. 27: Texas A&M
Mississippi State Bulldogs
Sept. 4: Louisiana Tech
Sept. 11: NC State
Sept. 18: at Memphis
Sept. 25: LSU
Oct. 2: at Texas A&M
Oct. 9: BYE
Oct. 16: Alabama
Oct. 23: at Vanderbilt
Oct. 30: Kentucky
Nov. 6: at Arkansas
Nov. 13: at Auburn
Nov. 20: Tennessee State
Nov. 27: Ole Miss
Missouri Tigers
Sept. 4: Central Michigan
Sept. 11: BYE
Sept. 18: SE Missouri State
Sept. 25: at Boston College
Oct. 2: Tennessee
Oct. 9: North Texas
Oct. 16: Texas A&M
Oct. 23: BYE
Oct. 30: at Vanderbilt
Nov. 6: at Georgia
Nov. 13: South Carolina
Nov. 20: Florida
Nov. 27: at Arkansas
Ole Miss Rebels
Sept. 6: Louisville
Sept. 11: Austin Peay
Sept. 18: Tulane
Sept. 25: BYE
Oct. 2: at Alabama
Oct. 9: Arkansas
Oct. 16: at Tennessee
Oct. 23: LSU
Oct. 30: at Auburn
Nov. 6: Liberty
Nov. 13: Texas A&M
Nov. 20: Vanderbilt
Nov. 27: at Mississippi State
South Carolina Gamecocks
Sept. 4: Eastern Illinois
Sept. 11: at East Carolina
Sept. 18: at Georgia
Sept. 25: Kentucky
Oct. 2: Troy
Oct. 9: at Tennessee
Oct. 16: Vanderbilt
Oct. 23: at Texas A&M
Oct. 30: BYE
Nov. 6: Florida
Nov. 13: at Missouri
Nov. 20: Auburn
Nov. 27: Clemson
Tennessee Volunteers
Sept. 4: Bowling Green
Sept. 11: Pittsburgh
Sept. 18: Tennessee Tech
Sept. 25: at Florida
Oct. 2: at Missouri
Oct. 9: South Carolina
Oct. 16: Ole Miss
Oct. 23: at Alabama
Oct. 30: BYE
Nov. 6: at Kentucky
Nov. 13: Georgia
Nov. 20: South Alabama
Nov. 27: Vanderbilt
Texas A&M Aggies
Sept. 4: Kent State
Sept. 11: Colorado
Sept. 18: New Mexico
Sept. 25: Arkansas (Arlington, Texas)
Oct. 2: Mississippi State
Oct. 9: Alabama
Oct. 16: at Missouri
Oct. 23: South Carolina
Oct. 30: BYE
Nov. 6: Auburn
Nov. 13: at Ole Miss
Nov. 20: Prairie View A&M
Nov. 27: at LSU
Vanderbilt Commodores
Sept. 4: East Tennessee State
Sept. 11: at Colorado State
Sept. 18: Stanford
Sept. 25: Georgia
Oct. 2: UConn
Oct. 9: at Florida
Oct. 16: at South Carolina
Oct. 23: Mississippi State
Oct. 30: Missouri
Nov. 6: BYE
Nov. 13: Kentucky
Nov. 20: at Ole Miss
Nov. 27: at Tennessee