College football's February national signing day is here.
Despite the NCAA enacting a dead period amid the COVID-19 pandemic since last March, meaning recruits haven't been able to take official visits, recruiting has gone on as normal. The early signing period in December came and went, and now the regular signing period takes place.
Wednesday is the last day high school recruits can sign their national letters of intent to lock them into the colleges of their choice.
Most ESPN 300 prospects put the pen to paper during December's early period. Of the top 300 prospects, 10 of them are committed but did not sign, and 11 are uncommitted and unsigned.
